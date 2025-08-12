Illegal Felling of Six Teak Trees in Doboka Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident near the Doboka Forest Range Office, miscreants have illegally felled six large, mature teak trees, triggering widespread outrage among locals and environmental groups.

According to reports, the trees were cut down deep inside the Doboka forest area, prompting strong reactions over the destruction of valuable forest resources. Several organisations have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

A local resident condemned the act, saying, “Whoever is behind this has done something terrible. Six teak trees have been cut down at a time when the government is spending crores on tree conservation."

He also added that, "Earlier, we staged a protest for the protection of the reserve forest, and after a month, the authorities listened to us and took steps to safeguard it. Now, to see such an incident happen again is deeply upsetting. We urge the police and the forest department to find those responsible and punish them.”

Forest department officials have already visited the site and launched a probe into the matter.

