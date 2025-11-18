On Day 58 of the Movement, Tezpur University Shines in Tribute to Zubeen Da

On the 58th consecutive day of the ongoing student-led movement at Tezpur University, the campus united in a heartfelt celebration of Zubeen Garg’s birthday, reclaiming the protest grounds in the name of Zubeen da, as remembrance, strength and collective hope.

Students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff gathered to pay tribute to the beloved Assamese icon, whose music and ideals of justice, compassion, and resilience continue to inspire the movement. The day began with a plantation drive in all the hostels, followed by a floral tribute to the legend. The evening commenced with the cutting of a cake and diya-lighting ceremony, in Zubeen Garg’s name. The diyas illuminated to say “ZG 53” creating an emotional canvas of remembering the late artist.

In a moment that resonated deeply across the campus, all stakeholders - students, teachers, and non-teaching staff- joined together in singing Zubeen da’s timeless classic “Mayabini.” The collective rendition echoed across the university grounds, capturing both the spirit of resistance that sprouted for Zubeen Garg since September 21 and the emotional bond the community shares with the legendary artist.

The celebration also featured a tribute program by Nrityangan, Tezpur University’s Dance Club, honoring Zubeen da’s artistic legacy.

Even in the midst of their prolonged struggle, the Tezpur University community chose to celebrate Zubeen Garg not merely as an artist but as a symbol of integrity and the courage to speak truth to power, and as their philosophy as they continue their peaceful movement with the same determination that has carried them through nearly two months of protest.

