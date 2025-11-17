Tezpur University Students Accuse VC of Autocracy, Academic Fraud

The Tezpur University Students’ Union on Monday addressed a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, where they levelled a series of grave allegations against Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh and the university administration, accusing them of autocratic functioning, negligence, and intimidation.

Speaking to the media, the student representatives said that the university authorities failed to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg following his death—an omission they described as deeply insensitive and unbecoming of a central university that has always claimed to uphold cultural and social responsibility.

The students also highlighted that while the university recently conducted the Students’ General Election, the administration, according to them, remained indifferent to the ongoing student grievances and unrest on campus.

Students Accuse VC of Autocratic Functioning

During the press conference, the Students’ Union alleged that Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh has been running the university like an autocrat.

From the very day Singh took charge, he has been absent for extended periods, rarely staying on campus for a substantial duration.

The students expressed serious doubts regarding Singh’s doctoral degree, alleging that no academic records, thesis details, or research papers related to his PhD are available in the public domain.

They further pointed out that a court has already delivered a ruling stating that Singh should not be appointed as Vice-Chancellor, yet the Ministry of Education proceeded with the appointment.

At the press meet, they also claimed that the Vice-Chancellor had issued threats equivalent to death threats to a student who was protesting against the administration.

The students also stated that despite their 57-day-long protest, the fact-finding committee constituted by the administration has not submitted any report, raising questions about accountability and transparency.

The Students’ Union has demanded a Judicial Inquiry Commission to investigate all allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, including misuse of authority, academic discrepancies, threats issued to students, and administrative lapses.

The students alleged that due to the Vice-Chancellor’s negligence, many female students have been denied benefits under the Nijut Moina scheme, which they claim has caused significant hardship.

They reiterated their concerns over Singh’s academic background, stating that no credible details about his educational qualifications or PhD research are available online.

“Even a basic internet search shows no trace of his research work,” the students claimed during the press conference.

The Students’ Union also criticised the administration for maintaining silence on these issues despite repeated appeals and continuous protests on campus.

