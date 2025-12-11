‘Only after my death they will respect me’ : Mahendra  Hazarika lambasts AASU

Renowned public artist Mahendra Hazarika has voiced strong criticism against the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) for not inviting him to the unveiling ceremony of the Shaheed Memorial.

“Speaking to the media, Hazarika expressed his disappointment, saying, ‘Only after my death will AASU pay tribute to me with their flag.’”

Acknowledging that the current government has spent crores of rupees on the memorial, he welcomed the effort to honor the Shaheeds, but made clear his displeasure at being excluded from the event.

“I don’t need anything. I am going on anyhow, God is there to help. I don’t have to buy oxygen,” Hazarika said, reflecting on the situation with a mix of resignation and indignation.

The artist further questioned the value placed on the sacrifices of the Shaheeds, addressing students, state leaders, national organizations, and the public: “What is the worth of a Shaheed? What is the worth of a Shaheed’s life? And what is your bank balance?”

Hazarika said he plans to raise the issue publicly in the future, emphasizing the need to recognize and respect those who sacrificed their lives for the state.