Opposition Delegation Meets Governor Over Kheroni Violence, Demands Investigation

A delegation of opposition leaders, led by LoP Debabrata Saikia, met the Governor at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday to raise concerns over the recent violent incident in Kheroni, Karbi Anglong. The leaders handed over a memorandum highlighting alleged government negligence and called for a thorough investigation.

The visit follows the Opposition Unity Forum’s field visit on December 30, during which they met with families affected by the violence.

Debabrata Saikia said the unrest in Karbi Anglong was “engineered by government conspiracies” and emphasized that the rights granted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution must not be violated. He highlighted that after Tuliram Ronghang’s house was set on fire, the police had to seal the property for investigation, and firearms and lethal weapons were reportedly found inside. Saikia demanded a high-level probe and, if necessary, a judicial inquiry.

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi held the state government fully responsible for the situation, alleging that authorities forced such circumstances on local communities. He called for a CBI investigation into the firearms discovered at Ronghang’s residence and stressed that no citizen of Karbi Anglong should face persecution.

President of the Assam Pradesh Hills Leaders Council (APHLC),Jones Engti Kathar noted that, according to the 2011 census, the Karbi population has declined to just 44%, partly due to the influx of outsiders from Bihar and Bangladesh. He alleged that such demographic and electoral manipulations have been carried out ahead of previous elections and accused the government of repeating them ahead of the 2026 polls.

Kathar also demanded a thorough investigation into the destruction of Ronghang’s house, adding that if individuals like Sanjay Dutta face legal action for possessing weapons, similar standards should apply in this case. He warned that documents recovered from the house could potentially reveal links to terrorist networks.

The opposition leaders urged the Governor to ensure justice for the victims and to hold the responsible authorities accountable.

