Opposition Leaders to Hold Public Homage for Zubeen Garg

Opposition leaders, led by Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, have announced a public homage and protest for Zubeen Garg. A press meet was organised today at Lakhidhar Bora Khetra in Dighali Pukhuri regarding the upcoming event.

The event will mark one month since Zubeen’s untimely death And it will inaugurated by Dr Hiren Gohain

The press meet today highlighted the details of the upcoming tribute, which will see participation from senior political and cultural figures and over 50 intellectuals.

More than 15 senior and junior artists and various indigenous communities are expected to perticipate, including a rendition of Zubeen’s iconic song “Mayabini” alongside the public.

The meet was orgnaised by Bedabrata Bora, Chairman of the Media Department of APCC, Suprakash Talukdar, CPI(M) state secretary and Akhil Gogoi.

The upcoming gathering is not only a tribute but also a demand for justice, calling for the transfer of the investigation to the CBI and for inquiries extending to Singapore, where Zubeen had reportedly passed away. Organisers appealed to the people of Assam to join the event and show solidarity.

A memorial book on Zubeen Garg, titled “Kanchanjhangha Zubeen”, will also be unveiled during the event. Senior journalists from various media houses have been invited to attend.

Commenting on recent remarks from the Singapore government stating that Zubeen’s death was natural, the opposition expressed concern, noting that such statements appear influenced by tourism considerations. They called for proper justice from the Singapore authorities also.

During the press meet, opposition leaders criticized the state government for failing to ensure accountability.

Suprakash Talukdar said, “The government has failed to deliver justice. The public is not confident that justice will be served.”

Debabrata Saikia added, “Our Chief Minister said we should not disturb the Singapore government while demanding justice. Why would he say that? The CM cannot issue SOPs on whether the public seeks justice abroad or not.”

Akhil Gogoi directly addressed the ongoing political controversy around the slogan “Moi Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen). He said, “The BJP will not be allowed to misuse this slogan. The people of Assam will ensure it is not politicised. The communal BJP will not be allowed to say ‘Moi Zubeen’. BJP even tried to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta."

While the CM asks people to take selfies during puja and burst crackers at Diwali, he ignores the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg.

"Himanta Biswa Sharma disapproves of the pursuit of justice and even asked the public of the state not to post anything on the Facebook page of the Prime Minister of Singapore .He is not a fan of Zubeen Garg"

Now the question is: "Will SIT and CID pursue justice, or will they ignore the protests?” they asked.

