Assam CM Visits Chirang to Assess Post-Flood Damage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Chirang district to take stock of the situation and assess the post-flood damage.

Sarma said that the state government will take up a scheme to prevent recurrence of such deluge caused by the River Nijla in the district.

Visiting the erosion-hit Laokhriguri area which experienced large-scale damage caused by the Nijla river which is a rain-fed river that flows down from Bhutan, Sarma said that the water resources department will undertake a scheme to find out a permanent solution of the flood and erosion caused by the river.

The chief minister also held a review meeting with the district administration and heads of all the departments.

He also went to a relief camp set up at Laokhriguri LP School where around 50 families had taken shelter during the flood.

He also interacted with flood-affected people and informed them that the government is taking all steps for their rehabilitation including financial assistance for them and their children who are pursuing their studies.

Earlier, CM Sarma also visited Tinkonia Part-I (Gobindapur) under Srijangram Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon district and took stock of the damage caused by erosion and interacted with affected families.

He also reviewed the measures taken by the district administration for the people who have suffered losses due to flood in a meeting held at Malegarh HS School campus.