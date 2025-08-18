Over 50 Assam Trucks Held at Assam-West Bengal Border, Drivers Allege Bribes & Abuse

Drivers transporting scrap from various parts of Assam have accused authorities of forcibly detaining more than 50 trucks at the Assam-West Bengal border in Shrirampur for several days.

According to the drivers, trucks carrying scrap from Bongaigaon, Tezpur, Gogamukh, Guwahati, and other regions are being stopped at the interstate inspection checkpoint in Srirampur. While authorities reportedly examine the documents, trucks with valid paperwork are eventually allowed to proceed. However, over the past week, nearly 50 trucks have remained detained at the Shimultapu police checkpoint under the pretext of document verification.

Drivers claim that despite repeated inquiries with the Srirampur police and GST officials, they have received no clear explanation for the prolonged detention. Those stuck at the checkpoint are facing severe hardships, with no proper resting facilities, drinking water, or toilets.

The backlog of trucks has also caused significant traffic congestion around the interstate checkpoint. Scrap traders and transporters are questioning why trucks with valid documentation are being held for such long periods.

Further allegations have emerged that police are demanding bribes ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 per truck to secure their release. Some drivers even claimed that trucks were only freed after making such payments. Local discussions suggest that unless directives come from higher authorities in Dispur, the Shimultapu police do not have the authority to detain trucks, raising suspicions of a larger syndicate operating behind the scenes.

Additionally, some drivers have alleged physical assault by police personnel during the detentions.

The situation has left drivers, traders, and commuters frustrated, while authorities have yet to provide any clarification on the issue.

