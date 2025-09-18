Owaisi Slams Assam BJP’s AI Video, Calls It “Defamatory” and “Genocidal”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP’s Assam unit for posting an AI-generated video, calling it both “defamatory” and “genocidal.”

The video, titled “Assam without BJP,” was shared by the party’s state unit on Monday. It portrays Muslims as illegal immigrants taking over public spaces and government land, and also shows Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting alleged links with Pakistan.

Reacting strongly, Owaisi said the clip was not just about election politics but reflected the BJP’s larger “Hindutva ideology.”

"BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they've no vision for India," he wrote on X.

The AIMIM leader demanded strict action against those who produced and shared the video, warning that it depicted Muslim citizens as a threat. He also drew a comparison with a recent case where the Patna High Court ordered the removal of an AI video that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

“The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting Narendra Modi and his mother because it was defamatory. The same principle must be followed here. It is not only defamatory but genocidal to portray Muslims as dangerous and as a community that must constantly be oppressed,” Owaisi said.

