“CAA Has Killed The Very Soul Of Assam Accord”—Gaurav Gogoi Attacks BJP On Foreigner Issue

According to Gaurav Gogoi, the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) has killed the soul of the Assam Accord, as he opined at the Pratidin Conclave 2025 in Delhi. Taking a question from the audience in the session moderated by Pratiidn Time editor in chief Nitumoni Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi attacked the BJP governments at the state and centre saying, “The Assam accord laid the foundation of identifying foreigners with a cut off date of 31st March 1971, which has been totally killed by the CAA.”

Notably, the 1971 cut off year in Assam Accord was arrived after a consensus from all the communities and stakeholders from across the society was reached. But the CAA has loosened the strictness over this cut off year as laid in the Accord signed in 1985. Moreover, the Accord was not signed on the religious line, which the CAA upends.

Gaurav Gogoi extended his attack on BJP further saying that the CAA has rendered the Hindu Bengalis to prove themselves foreigners (Bangladeshis) to get citizenship rights.

“Those Bengalis who have been residing in Assam for past 40, 50 or even 100 years are now left to prove that they are foreigners”- Gogoi remarked.

“If our government comes in 2026, we will oppose CAA as well as trying to understand the real problems of the Bengalis”, he added.

Why Not An Updated NRC

Gogoi also remarked that the NRC was a weapon for identifying illegal immigrants in Assam. “But during the last 10 years of BJP rules in both centre and state, they have failed to bring in an updated NRC. Why?”—Gaurav questioned.

Mr. Gogoi emphasized that his late father and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi initiated the NRC updating because he truly believed in identifying the illegal foreigners in Assam. Gaurav further said—“Tarun Gogoi was keenly interested in border fencing and riverine patrolling across the border.”

Gaurav affirmed that Congress truly believes that there should not be any illegally settled foreigners in Assam assuring that if Congress government comes next then the Assam Accord will be implemented for sure.

Eviction For Optics & Politics?

Moderator Nitumoni Saikia asked why Gaurav that during the latest spates of evictions in Assam he appeared rather tactical in nor directly supporting or opposing it. in response, Gaurav said, “Evictions are to be done with due process, not for optics and politics.”

Furthering, he added, “There were evictions during Congress government as well, but following the due processes. But if the BJP government continues to do it demonizing a particular community always, the Congress will stand in opposition. When the BJP does evictions for this purpose then evictions are not government procedures but they are done for politics. We oppose evictions for politics”

