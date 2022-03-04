Paid Holiday declared on March 7 in Majuli

In view of the upcoming by-elections in the 99-Majuli (Scheduled Tribe) assembly constituency, the Assam government has declared a paid holiday on March 7 in Majuli.

The paid holiday has been declared as per provision under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote in the constituency is granted a holiday.

Further no deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person shall be made on account of a holiday being granted.

In all those cases, where a person who is ordinarily resident of the Constituency and is registered as a elector of that particular Constituency, but serving or employed in an establishment, which is located outside the Constituency will also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on poll day.

