Panchayat Polls 2025: 70.19% Voter Turnout, Re-Polling Announced for 43 Stations

The first phase of the Panchayat Election 2025 was successfully conducted across several districts of Assam, with an overall voter turnout of approximately 70.19%. Polling took place from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on May 2, 2025, in districts including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

While the election was largely peaceful, a few polling stations witnessed untoward incidents. As a result, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) has announced that fresh polls, or re-polls, will be held at 43 polling stations across five districts. The districts affected are:

Hailakandi: 31 polling stations

Sribhumi: 8 polling stations

Lakhimpur: 2 polling stations

Golaghat: 1 polling station

Majuli: 1 polling station

The re-polling will ensure that the democratic process remains fair and transparent, as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

