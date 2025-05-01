Grassroots Showdown in Assam: Live Updates from 14 Poll-Bound Districts

The political battleground in Assam is set to ignite as the first phase of the high-stakes panchayat elections gets underway on Friday, May 2. With over 50,000 rural governance seats up for grabs, the polls are seen as a precursor to the crucial 2026 assembly elections.

Advertisment

The first phase will witness voting in 14 districts—Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and the newly carved-out Sribhumi district.

The campaigning came to a high-voltage end on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheading the BJP-led NDA’s charge. He was joined by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Dilip Saikia in a last-minute push to woo voters. The ruling coalition has focused on rural development, enhanced infrastructure, and the effective rollout of flagship central schemes like the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Adding momentum to the NDA’s campaign is its unopposed sweep in 37 Zila Parishad and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats—an outcome CM Sarma called “an unprecedented achievement in Assam’s political landscape.”

The elections, to be conducted in two phases—May 2 and May 7—are expected to see high voter turnout and fierce multi-cornered contests, with opposition parties aiming to halt the NDA’s rural march.

The State Election Commission has deployed additional security forces and enforced strict guidelines to ensure peaceful and transparent polling.

As the ballot battle begins in Assam’s heartland, political observers suggest the outcome will not only shape grassroots governance but also offer a glimpse into the public pulse ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Stay tuned to Pratidin Time for live updates, ground reports, and in-depth coverage of the Assam panchayat elections.