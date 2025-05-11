Panchayat Results: Assam’s Controversial ‘DU Professor’ Wins Ward Election

Dr. Paridhi Sharma, formerly known as a Delhi University physics professor under mysterious circumstances, has now been elected as the Ward Member of the 6 No. Ward under Dikhowmukh Gaon Panchayat in Assam’s Sivasagar district. His new role as an elected grassroots leader marks a striking turn in a story that once sparked widespread controversy across the state.

Advertisment

A few months ago, the name Dr. Paridhi Sharma had stirred intellectual circles and social media platforms alike. The individual behind the persona was later revealed to be Dhruvajyoti Saikia of Gaurisagar, under the jurisdiction of Gaurisagar Police Station. Saikia had been writing columns and essays across disciplines such as economics, politics, science, literature, and society in newspapers, magazines, and online platforms for several years under the pseudonym of Dr. Paridhi Sharma. Claiming to be a faculty member at Delhi University, he gained a loyal following for his thought-provoking writings and academic tone.

The facade came to light following a CID investigation, unveiling the true identity behind the fictional academic. The revelations triggered a major debate on identity, authorship, and public deception.

Despite the controversy, Dhruvajyoti Saikia—contesting under the name Dr. Paridhi Sharma—stood as a candidate in the recent panchayat elections with backing from the Congress. Although panchayat ward elections are fought without official party symbols, the Congress extended informal support to his candidacy.

Dr. Sharma ultimately secured victory by defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 46 votes, officially assuming the role of Ward Member of Dikhowmukh Gaon Panchayat’s 6 No. Ward. His transition from a fabricated academic persona to an elected representative of the people underscores a dramatic and unconventional political journey—one that continues to capture public attention in Assam.