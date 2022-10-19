Assam

Party Happy With Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress Prez: Bhupen Borah

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Congress has proved that how much the party is democratic.
Following the victory of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Wednesday said that the party is happy to have an experienced person elected as the next party president.

Borah said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has done a lot of works for the party in the last five decades and also held many important positions. He will help to strengthen the party in the upcoming days”

He extended gratitude towards Shashi Tharoor who also filed nomination for the Congress Presidential Election.

He said, “As the party president has been elected, we will work together and a committee have been formed for Deori Autonomous Council Election under the leadership of Rana Goswami.”

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Congress has proved that how much the party is democratic.

He said, “Everyone in Congress in close to Gandhi family.”

It may be mentioned that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge gained victory and elected as the party President with whopping 84 per cent of votes while Shashi Tharoor got only 11 per cent of votes.

