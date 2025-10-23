Silchar Police Nab Mastermind Behind Two-Decade Fake Medical Degree Scam

In a major development in Silchar, police have arrested Jayanta Prasad Das in connection with Silchar P.S. Case No. 786/25 under sections 125/271/318(4)/319(2)/336(4)/340(2)/112(2)/110 BNS. The arrest follows the earlier apprehension of a fake doctor, Pulok Malakar, who was found to have obtained certificates from Das’s unrecognised institution, the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Investigations reveal that Das has been operating NIMS for over two decades, issuing fake medical degrees and certificates, including M.D. (Alternative Medicine), without approval from the National Medical Council (NMC) or any other competent authority. These fraudulent degrees enabled unqualified individuals, including Pulok Malakar, to practice as doctors, posing serious risks to public health.

Authorities allege that Das orchestrated a systematic network of fake colleges and certificates, compromising community safety while generating personal financial gains. Police have confirmed that NIMS has no legal recognition under any Act and that the syndicate has significantly undermined public confidence in the medical system.

Jayanta Prasad Das has been arrested and forwarded to the court and is currently in police remand for further investigation into the large-scale fraud affecting public health and safety.

Also Read: Matriculate MBBS? Cachar Police Catch Fake Doctor Fooling Patients