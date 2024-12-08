Assam CM Attends First-Ever Reunion Seminar of Police Chiefs in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the inaugural reunion seminar of Assam Police chiefs at the Director General of Police (DGP) Office in Ulubari, Guwahati.

The historic event brought together former and serving police chiefs, including those who led Assam Police, Meghalaya Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Speaking at the seminar, Chief Minister Sarma hailed the gathering as a unique platform for current officers to learn from the rich experiences of their predecessors, who helped shape Assam Police into a world-class law enforcement agency.

"The seminar is not just a formal event; it is a profound tribute to the former chiefs whose contributions have fortified the identity and achievements of Assam Police. Their leadership has been instrumental in ensuring the security and unity of our state and nation," said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister said that the reunion seminar provides a vital opportunity for serving officers to interact with and learn from their predecessors. He praised the resilience and leadership of former DGPs who guided the force through turbulent times, tackling multifaceted crises while upholding the dignity of their profession.

"Their vision and grit have left an indelible mark on Assam Police, laying the foundation for a robust law enforcement apparatus capable of overcoming challenges," CM Sarma said, adding that their experiences serve as a beacon for the future.

He further highlighted the enduring impact of militancy on Assam’s police force, acknowledging the bravery and resilience of officers who faced life-threatening situations to restore peace and order. He credited the police with maintaining unwavering commitment despite adversity.

The Chief Minister also lauded Assam Police’s recognition with the prestigious President's Medal in 2022 for excellence in crime control, counterterrorism, and maintaining public order. "This honor reflects the professional acumen of Assam Police and has set new benchmarks for law enforcement agencies across India," he said.

He noted that Assam’s journey toward peace and development owes much to the courage and innovation of its police force. CM Sarma acknowledged the contributions of DGPs who also served in national-level organizations like the Intelligence Bureau, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and NSG.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to empowering Assam Police with advanced technology to combat emerging crimes. He mentioned initiatives to train personnel in forensic science to tackle complex cases effectively.

The seminar was attended by DGP Assam GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, and a host of senior officers. CM Sarma described the gathering as a treasure trove of strategic insights and experiences, offering invaluable guidance for navigating modern law enforcement challenges.