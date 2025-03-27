Person in India Got Salary from Pakistan for 3 Years: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged links between Pakistan’s Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates in India, has uncovered evidence that an individual working in the country received a salary from Pakistan for three years.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma stated, “There are more important revelations. The SIT has been able to establish a close link between Pakistan and some individuals from India. This investigation is ongoing. We have already instructed the SIT to complete the probe by September.”

The investigation has gained significance amid an ongoing controversy over alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Last month, Assam Police lodged an FIR and formed the SIT to probe Sheikh’s social media comments on India’s internal affairs.

Sheikh, an advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Providing an update on the investigation, CM Sarma stated that the SIT has gathered "irrefutable documents" establishing financial transactions between Pakistan and an individual in India.

“The person was working in India but had been receiving payments from Pakistan for three years,” Sarma said.

The SIT was constituted in February by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh to probe the case against Sheikh. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are expected to release further details as the inquiry progresses.