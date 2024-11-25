Parliament Winter Session Begins Today, Several Bills Lined Up

The winter session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, with a range of important issues and legislative proposals on the agenda, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session, which concludes on December 20, will not hold sittings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, in observance of ‘Constitution Day.’

Several key bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage during the session. These include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, and the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill. Additionally, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill are on the table.

Other significant legislation includes the Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, all of which are expected to feature prominently during discussions.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet today in Parliament House to finalize their strategy for the session. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to lead the discussions, with the party reportedly planning to raise critical issues such as the violence in Manipur and bribery allegations against the Adani Group.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking after an all-party meeting held on November 24, reiterated the government’s readiness for constructive debate. "A total of 42 leaders from 30 political parties were present in the meeting. There are many topics. Everyone has asked for discussion on some topics, but we want that there should be a good discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Rijiju stated.

He further emphasized, "The government is ready to discuss any topic. Our only request is that the House should run well and there should be no ruckus. To run the winter session well, everyone's cooperation is needed and everyone's participation is necessary."

With a packed legislative agenda and contentious issues expected to dominate debates, the session is anticipated to be both eventful and critical.

