PM Modi Pays Tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs at Boragaon, Departs for Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, marking the second day of his visit to the state.

Upon his arrival at the memorial, the Prime Minister offered floral tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. The solemn occasion featured a cultural tribute, with 20 artistes performing the iconic song “Swahid Pranamo Tomak” by Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika in his presence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam GovernorLakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State Minister Atul Bora were present at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival and formally welcomed him.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi participated in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, held at 9 am in a unique setting aboard the cruise vessel ‘Charaideo’ on the Brahmaputra River. For the first time in Assam, the flagship interaction was organised on a moving river vessel.

During the programme, the Prime Minister interacted with 25 selected students from 12 districts of Assam, discussing ways to manage exam stress and approach studies with confidence. The students were selected by the Assam government’s School Education Department and had received prior orientation for the interaction.

After paying tribute at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, Prime Minister Modi departed from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjhar, on a special aircraft to Dibrugarh. From there, he is scheduled to travel by helicopter to Namrup, where he will lay the foundation stone for a new unit of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant.