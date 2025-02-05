PM Modi Offers Prayers, Takes Holy Dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

Dressed in a bright saffron jacket and blue track pants, PM Modi also took a holy dip at the Sangam, embracing the spiritual significance of the event. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he toured the Yamuna River by boat upon his arrival in the city.

Sharing his experience on platform 'X', the Prime Minister wrote, "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion. May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony."

PM Modi has consistently emphasized the promotion and preservation of India's spiritual and cultural heritage. In line with this vision, he has taken proactive measures to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.