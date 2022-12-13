Assam Police Apprehend Absconding ‘Gang of Devil’ Members

Assam Police on Tuesday caught the two notorious bikers belonging to the group ‘Gang of Devil’ who proudly bragged about killing an old woman in an accident.

The two accused identified as Akirul Islam who made the video and posted on social media and Minhajul who caused the accident were arrested by the Dhubri Police.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh wrote, “Reference Bilasipara Bike rider gang - The boy who made the video Akirul Islam @ Nur Nabi and the rider Minhajul who caused the accident have been apprehended by @Dhubri_Police @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”

Notably, the Gang of Devil had posted a video on social media proudly bragging how one of its members killed a woman in road accident.