Police Intercept Truck Full Of Cattle In Assam's Biswanath, 2 Held

Assam police on Saturday arrested two people after intercepting a cattle-laden truck near Sootea in the Biswanath district.

Police informed that an operation was conducted based on specific inputs about a possible truck smuggling cattle being in transit in which the truck was intercepted.

They recovered 21 cattles from the truck and apprehended the driver and his companion.

The duo has been identified as Ashikur Rahman and Abu Alam. They were arrested on charges of transporting the cattle without valid documentation.