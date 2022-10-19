Police Recruitment Drive Case: 3 Held for Submitting Forged Docs

Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested three more candidates on Tuesday in connection to forging documents during the Police recruitment drive.

According to sources, CID summoned the three accused candidates on Monday and the candidates appeared at the CID office on Tuesday.

After interrogating for hours, they arrested the accused in the evening.

On Monday, Assam police arrested eight persons in connection to the above mentioned case.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services and APRO constable posts, CID has registered a case vide CID P.S Case No. 05/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/467/468/471 IPC and started day to day investigation.