Police Recruitment Drive Case: 3 Held for Submitting Forged Docs

Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested three more candidates on Tuesday in connection to forging documents during the Police recruitment drive.
According to sources, CID summoned the three accused candidates on Monday and the candidates appeared at the CID office on Tuesday.
After interrogating for hours, they arrested the accused in the evening.
On Monday, Assam police arrested eight persons in connection to the above mentioned case.
Based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, State Level Police Recruitment Board about submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services and APRO constable posts, CID has registered a case vide CID P.S Case No. 05/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/467/468/471 IPC and started day to day investigation.
"All such candidates were called to CID HQ and interrogated and several incriminating documents were seized from them. During the investigation, CID teams conducted detailed field investigations in various districts of Assam like Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh etc. to ascertain the existence of the Computer Coaching Institutes," the Superintendent of Police of CID said in a press statement.
"The specimen handwritings and signatures of the concerned owners and charges of these computer institutions were collected and sent to FSL for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificates submitted by the accused candidates. The results of the scientific analysis of FSL in several cases are still awaited, however, based on the reports already furnished by the FSL, eight such candidates have been arrested," the SP of CID said.