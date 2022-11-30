Police Should Not Have Fired At Innocent Civilians: Assam CM

The Police should not have fired at innocent people, opined Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the unfortunate incident that took place at Mukhrow in the bordering region of the Assam and Meghalaya, the Assam CM said, “We have followed the Assam-Meghalaya border according to the constitution.”

“The governments of both the states have constituted regional committees to look into the matter. The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya will take some time to solve,” said CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of interstate vehicular movement between the two states, CM Sarma said that the Meghalaya government never asked for any kind of restrictions of such movement.

He said, “I had stopped the movement of vehicles from Assam to Meghalaya. The Meghalaya government never asked for any restrictions on movement of vehicles between the two states.”

It may be noted that the Assam CM had earlier dismissed the recent skirmish at the state border with Meghalaya as a part of Assam – Meghalaya border dispute.