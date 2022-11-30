Police Should Not Have Fired At Innocent Civilians: Assam CM

The Police should not have fired at innocent people, opined Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the unfortunate incident that took place at Mukhrow in the bordering region of the Assam and Meghalaya, the Assam CM said, “We have followed the Assam-Meghalaya border according to the constitution.”
“The governments of both the states have constituted regional committees to look into the matter. The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya will take some time to solve,” said CM Sarma.
Meanwhile, addressing the issue of interstate vehicular movement between the two states, CM Sarma said that the Meghalaya government never asked for any kind of restrictions of such movement.
He said, “I had stopped the movement of vehicles from Assam to Meghalaya. The Meghalaya government never asked for any restrictions on movement of vehicles between the two states.”
It may be noted that the Assam CM had earlier dismissed the recent skirmish at the state border with Meghalaya as a part of Assam – Meghalaya border dispute.
CM Sarma, who was in New Delhi to attend the program on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, mentioned it to reporters on being questioned regarding the matter.
He said, “This does not fall in the purview of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. This can be termed as a conflict between Assam Police and the people of a village in Meghalaya.
CM Sarma had condemned the state police for their actions. CM Sarma said, “Assam Police should not have been so aggressive in dealing with the situation. The police fired shots more than were required.”
“In the meantime a judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered. I will personally demand that central probing agencies like CBI or NIA to take up the investigation,” he added.
Earlier on November 22, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.