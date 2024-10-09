Pounded On Chest, Man Collapses, Dies In Assam's Mazbat; 1 Arrested

A man collapsed and later died after being pounded on his chest following a dispute in Assam's Mazbat, according to witnesses. The incident occurred over a minor argument last night and the suspect has been arrested.
The incident, witnessed by many, occurred when the victim had gone to the weekly market last night at around 10 pm in Udalguri district's Mazbat. Deepak Gayan, a resident of Naharbari number 1 village, was struck repeatedly with heavy blows to his chest by the accused, Narayan Kishan of Bahipukhuri tea estate line eight.
The physical scuffle broke out after a verbal spat between the duo, said witnesses, alleging Kishan of striking Gayan until he collapsed on the floor. According to them, the former was also intoxicated at the time.
The deceased's brother said, "He was struck on his chest after which he collapsed. It is a murder. Many people saw it and I was informed by them. We want justice and are taking lawful action."
"The Tuesday market is a hub of drinking and gambling and anti-social elements cause problems for others. Authorities must look into it and take action," he added.
After the incident, the victim's family rushed him to Mahaliapara Model Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was then sent for autopsy to Udalguri Civil Hospital in presence of a magistrate. Mazbat police registered a complaint numbered 50/24 and arrested Narayan Kishan. They are investigating the matter and questioning the accused.
Meanwhile, Kishan pleaded his innocence before the media saying he is not familiar with the victim Deepak Gayan. "The person they are saying is dead, I don't even know him. I had gone to the market last night and had some drinks there, that's it," Kishan told reporters.
The police are waiting for the post-mortem reports to map further course of action.