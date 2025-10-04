KMSS Demands Strict Action, Questions Assam Govt Over Zubeen Garg Investigation

The General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Bidyut Saikia, has strongly reacted to the ongoing investigation into the mysterious and untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg. Speaking on Shekhar Goswami’s claims yesterday, which allege that Zubeen was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, Saikia said the punishment of hanging would be far too lenient compared to the gravity of the alleged crime.

He further stated that the people of Assam will decide the appropriate punishment once the investigation report clarifies whether Shekhar Goswami’s statements are true. Saikia urged the Assam Chief Minister and CID officials to verify the claims made by Shekhar Goswami. He also suggested that strict interrogation methods should be used on the accused to ensure the truth comes to light.

Saikia raised serious questions about why certain individuals linked to the case have not been brought to Assam for questioning, including members of the Assam Association in Singapore and Abhimanyu Talukdar. He also questioned why people present on the yacht have not been arrested despite the explosive revelations, and why Sandeepan Garg has not been taken into custody. “All these individuals should be arrested and questioned to verify whether Shekhar’s statements regarding poisoning Zubeen are true,” he said.

He further criticised the Assam government, claiming that some organisers of events, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, may have collaborated with authorities for business interests, resulting in the loss of Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg. “The government must be answerable for this,” he said.

Saikia added that if Zubeen Garg were alive, the people of Assam who have cared for him would never have allowed such an incident to happen. He demanded that the Assam government provide clear answers regarding the mysterious and untimely demise of the singer.

