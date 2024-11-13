Pratidin Time's Cameraperson Among 5 Journalists Injured in Kokrajhar Accident

A team of five journalists from Kokrajhar, including Pratidin Time’s cameraman, met with an accident near Sonapur, Bismuri, while returning from an event at Jharbari High School on the Indo-Bhutan border.

The journalists had just attended an event organized by the Institutional Biotech Hub (IBH) at Science College in Kokrajhar.

The vehicle lost control and crashed into a bridge railing, causing severe damage to the car’s front.

Ashok Kumar Barman, a journalist from Kokrajhar, was critically injured, suffering head and chest injuries, along with broken hands and teeth.

Other injured journalists include Surush Basumatary (News18), Pranab Mushahary (Pratidin Time cameraman), Geolangsar Narzary (North East Vision), and David Basumatary (Rising Bodoland). Barman has been admitted to MRM Memorial Hospital in Kokrajhar for treatment.