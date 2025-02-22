Pratidin Time's Gautam Sarmah to Receive 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2025'

Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Assam's leading news channel Pratidin Time, Gautam Sarmah has been selected for 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2025' for his outstanding contribution to journalism.

The awards will be conferred by the literary and cultural group 'Birina Gusthi, Assam'. The cultural group on Saturday announced the names of distinguished individuals across various fields to be honoured.

Professor and poet Dr. Abani Bhagawati has been honored with the 'Birina Sahitya Award 2025' in recognition of her literary excellence. The 'Birina Gobexok Award' will be presented to writer Ismail Hussain.

On the other hand, the 'Birina Baibhav Award 2025' will be awarded to five distinguished poets: Banti Lekharu from Lakhimpur, Popi Saikia from Bokakhat, Rupam Hazarika from Sipajhar, Arundhati Das from Baksa, and Ramani Nath from Rampur.