Pratidin Time Journo Attack: Congress MLA Condemns Violence, Nephew Surrenders

Chayygaon Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed has strongly condemned the alleged attack on Pratidin Time journalist Mrinal Kuddus earlier this week. The assault, reportedly carried out by Ahmed’s driver and two other individuals—believed to be family members—has drawn widespread condemnation.

In response to the incident, Ahmed issued a statement on Facebook saying that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and assured full cooperation with the authorities in ensuring justice.

He wrote in Assamese, "I strongly condemn the misconduct against a young journalist from a satellite news channel in Assam. It is deeply concerning that such incidents occur in our society. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, whether by restricting someone's entry or exit or through acts of violence. We do not support any individual or group engaging in such unlawful activities. I am confident that the administration will conduct a fair investigation and hold those responsible accountable. I sincerely wish for Mrinal Kuddus’s speedy recovery so that he can return to his journalistic duties. I also urge everyone to respect the law and work together to uphold peace and harmony in society. We are fully cooperating with the administration in ensuring that the guilty are brought to justice.”

“Since I am currently in Delhi due to my political obligations, I regret that I am unable to meet the injured journalist in person. However, I assure that necessary medical assistance will be provided from my side. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of journalists and media professionals," Ahmed further stated.

Late yesterday night, the prime accused in the assault, Biki Ahmed, surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station. Biki Ahmed, who had been absconding since the incident, is the nephew of MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Kuddus was allegedly attacked over a minor disagreement by Khairul Islam, the driver of MLA Ahmed’s vehicle. The journalist sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. According to reports, Khairul Islam and two others were involved in the attack. An FIR has been filed, naming the three individuals. Khairul Islam was arrested on Thursday.

Mrinal Kuddus, who has now been discharged from the hospital, suffered facial injuries, swelling, and mild chest discomfort. He is reportedly out of danger after receiving medical attention.

The attack has been met with strong condemnation from the media fraternity. Pratidin Time’s Chief Editor, Nitumoni Saikia, demanded strict punishment for the attackers, stating, “No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. I demand strict punishment for the perpetrators.” Saikia also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Electronic and Print Media Association of South Kamrup (EP Media) also expressed outrage, calling for the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack. The association stressed that violence against journalists is completely unacceptable and must be dealt with severely.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) President, Utpal Sarma, also weighed in on the attack.

He took to Facebook, stating: “The attack on journalist Mrinal Kuddus has once again exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the metropolis. Some individuals are no longer afraid to take the law into their own hands. If the police do not take exemplary action, such criminal mentalities will only thrive.”

“I demand justice for journalist Mrinal Kuddus. Those who have the audacity to take the law into their own hands and engage in acts like video recording must not go unpunished. Ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice!”

