Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Assam's Lanka; In-Laws Accused of Murder

A six-month pregnant woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Lanka, raising serious concerns. The woman’s family has filed a complaint with local police, accusing her in-laws of involvement in her death.

The deceased, identified as Ankita Sarkar, had eloped from her home in Shyambari to marry her husband namely Gopal Kund alias Raj Kund. According to her mother, Ankita had been subjected to prolonged mental torture by her in-laws, who allegedly sought to extort money from her family.

In a twist to the tragedy, Ankita’s mother has accused her husband’s family of conspiring to murder her daughter and stage it as a suicide . She claims that Ankita was repeatedly abused before her untimely death. The police are currently investigating the matter, as tensions between the two families rise.

The victim’s family is demanding justice, calling for swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators. They believe that only through a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her tragic death will they find the truth and hold those responsible accountable.