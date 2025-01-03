Love, Betrayal, and Blackmail: Guwahati Woman’s Tragic Suicide

In a significant development regarding the discovery of a woman's body under suspicious circumstances at the H4 block on the fourth floor of Doya Sagar Apartment in Guwahati's Nizarapar on December 31, 2024 an investigation has revealed several shocking details.

As per reports, the deceased woman has been identified as Payel Saikia, a bar girl from Guwahati, who tragically took her own life. Payel’s life took a tragic turn in December 2018 when her husband passed away, leading her to work as a bar girl in the city. It was here that she met Raj Khaund, a youth from Panbazar, with whom she soon began a romantic relationship.

A year ago, Raj assisted Payel in securing a rented flat in Nizarapar, located in Silpukhuri, and also arranged for her to pay a monthly rent of Rs. 18,000. The couple lived together in the flat, presenting themselves as a married couple. Raj provided financial support to Payel, giving her a substantial amount of money every month, and they frequently hosted drinking parties at their home. Raj also covered all of Payel's expenses, including when she became pregnant. However, four months ago, Raj coerced Payel into having an abortion. Afterward, Payel pressured Raj to marry her, but she discovered that Raj had already made arrangements to marry another woman. This revelation caused a major argument between the two. Subsequently, Raj’s financial support to Payel dwindled, leading to her emotional distress.

During this tumultuous period, a man named Manabjyoti Koch entered Payel’s life. After establishing a romantic relationship with Payel, Manabjyoti began blackmailing her for money, threatening to expose their relationship to Raj if she didn’t comply.

On December 31, Payel had a confrontation with Manabjyoti. CCTV footage clearly shows the sequence of events, revealing that Payel, already a victim of betrayal and threats from both Raj and Manabjyoti, was left with no option but to take her own life.

The investigation has cleared up the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, and both Raj Khaund and Manabjyoti Koch have been arrested. Manabjyoti was arrested for blackmailing Payel, while Raj was arrested for fraud and coercing her into an abortion.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Chanmari Police Station under case number 1/25, with charges under sections 108/69/61(2)/351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

