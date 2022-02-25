Prez Kovind Arrives in Guwahati on a 3-Day Visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Guwahati on a three-day visit to the state. Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das welcomed the President at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar.

The President will visit Kamakhya Temple.

Later in the evening, the President will lay the foundation stone of the re-development of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan’s memorial to mark the 400th birth anniversary.

The city has been decked up with white, yellow and green flags flying high along with the national flag at various locations of the city.

Art depicting Assam’s role in the Indian Independence Movement, foreign goods boycott movement, Indian independence activist Kanaklata Barua, Patharughat Battle, Lord Shiva and several other eminent dignitaries of Assam have been depicted in the walls of Guwahati.

The wall paintings are now becoming the central spot of attraction in the city.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) idea of giving a message to the society through the medium of wall paintings has been welcomed by the student fraternity.

The student artists believe that the city can be made much beautiful through these kinds of paintings and they are hopeful that this initiative will be appreciated by people.

Meanwhile, ahead of the president’s visit, the authorities in Guwahati have also made certain security and traffic arrangements on February 25 and 26.

The President will also lay the foundation stone for the Alaboi War Memorial which will be built at Dadara in Kamrup district. Apart from this, he will also lay the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat which will be reconstructed with a new design.

