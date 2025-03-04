Private Universities Must Secure Clearance, Remain Secular: Assam CM

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday has decided to tighten the regulations surrounding the establishment of private universities in the state. This decision, aimed at reinforcing the provisions of the Assam Private University Act, introduces stringent requirements that go beyond just owning land and buildings.

Speaking at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Chief Minister Sarma announced that national security clearance would now be mandatory before any private university can be set up in Assam. “Security clearance from a national security perspective is now mandatory for opening a private university in Assam. Merely possessing land and buildings will not make an institution eligible; national security clearance will be required, and this clearance will be provided by the Home and Political Departments,” Sarma stated.

In addition to security clearance, the Cabinet also emphasized the importance of upholding Assam’s secular fabric. Sarma made it clear that any private university found to be involved, either directly or indirectly, in religious conversions would face severe consequences. “The universities will have to maintain a secular approach. They will not directly or indirectly engage in any form of religious conversion. Any complaints of such activities will result in the cancellation of their registration,” he warned.

This move comes amid growing concerns about irregularities in private universities, particularly in the case of the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The institution, run by the ERD Foundation, has faced several allegations, including claims of malpractices and foul activities. Notably, the founder of ERD Foundation and Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Haque, is currently in judicial custody following accusations of promising to assist students in adopting unfair practices to pass their 12th Board exams at the Central Public School in Patharkandi, a school also managed by the ERD Foundation.