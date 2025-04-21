Protest Against BJP Leaders in Sonitpur District as Locals Demand Accountability

In the era of BJP rule, the people of Sonitpur district claim that they have received nothing but false promises. Local residents in the district have raised strong protests against two BJP legislators, Ashok Singhal of Biswanath and Ganesh Limbu of Borchala. Protesters gathered on the streets, demanding action and threatening to boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Advertisment

The people of Dhekiajuli Samasti’s 1 No. Oriental area raised slogans of "Murdabad" against MLA Ashok Singhal. Similarly, residents of Mejengjuli, Belsiri, and Missamari regions raised similar protests against MLA Ganesh Limbu. In the past, the Missamari area was part of Dhekiajuli Samasti, where Singhal had made promises but failed to deliver.

Locals in three connected areas continue to face a lack of essential services such as clean drinking water, roads, and electricity connections. The situation has worsened during the rainy season, with people risking dangerous journeys over an unstable waterway.

In the Oriental region, local contractors, allegedly in collusion with engineers, misappropriated lakhs of rupees under the pretext of road construction projects. Minister Singhal’s close associates are said to have managed the maintenance contracts.

This time, the people have vowed to stand against the BJP in the elections. They have also barred BJP leaders from entering their region, expressing their dissatisfaction with empty promises. Locals assert that the time for words has passed, and real action is now needed.

As protests against BJP leaders intensify in Sonitpur, residents continue to demand better services and accountability from their elected representatives.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Residents of Dhekiajuli have strongly voiced their dissatisfaction with the current state of the region’s roads, demanding immediate action for their improvement. The locals have warned that any political leader seeking votes in the area will be sent away unless the long-standing issue of road conditions is addressed.

The frustration stems from the dilapidated state of the roads, which recently led to a car accident in the region. Villagers have been enduring poor road conditions for the past 50 years and are calling for the construction of better roads to ease transportation difficulties and ensure safety.

The people of Dhekiajuli emphasized that better infrastructure is vital for their everyday mobility and overall well-being.