Opposition MPs Stage Protest in Parliament, Demand Justice for Mridul Islam

The protest witnessed participation from key Congress leaders, including Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, and several others.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from across the country staged a protest in front of the Parliament on Friday, demanding justice for deceased Congress member Mridul Islam

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the protesting MPs called for swift action to address the concerns surrounding the Mridul Islam’s death. Urging the government to ensure accountability and honor his sacrifice. The gathering highlighted the Opposition's commitment to standing together on issues of national and emotional significance.

