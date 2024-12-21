BJP Not Fit...Women's Safety: Women Congress Leaders Target Assam CM

Senior Assam Congress leader Pranati Phukan on Saturday called out the BJP for protesting in Guwahati a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had denounced it. The BJP took to the streets today demanding strict action against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged misconduct in disrespecting Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak during the recent NDA-INDIA bloc clash in the Parliament.

And now, the Assam CM is having to face the brunt of women Congress leaders with both Phukan and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur coming down heavily on him.

Phukan said, “On Friday, the Chief Minister says that political parties should not be involved in protests. However, the very next day, the BJP hit the streets in Guwahati. This is absurd and laughable.”

She further slammed the BJP over safety of its women leaders and workers. “They accuse us saying women are not safe in Congress. I want to ask, how safe are women in BJP? They continue to remain mum over the death of Indrani Tahbildar. One of their women leaders advised me to not visit their state headquarters after 7 pm. After that, taking up issues like women’s safety does not suit the BJP.”

“Rahul Gandhi and his family have always spoken for women’s rights and their safety. They (BJP) do not have the time to be worried about public anger. BJP today has become Adani’s party,” she added.

The former Assam minister further targeted the Assam CM saying, “When Himanta Biswa Sarma talked about firing bullets, he actually spoke his mind. They may even reach the doorsteps of Congress leaders and workers and fire at them.”

Notably, the Chief Minister had previously said that the Congress was agitating to incite the police into firing rounds, after their ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march resulted in the death of a party worker named Mridul Islam and several media persons sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Mira Borthakur also launched an attack on CM Sarma saying that he was afraid of Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi’s ghost is haunting Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking about women’s safety does not suit the BJP. It is like Bhutor Mukhot Ram Naam (devil chanting god’s name),” she said.

Borthakur asked, “Where were the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders when women were paraded naked in Manipur, when Brij Bhushan Singh sexually assaulted women wrestlers, when a BJP leader raped a minor girl in Tinsukia, when Junmoni Rabha was murdered, and when Indrani Tahbildar had to commit suicide after being embroiled in a job scam?”

“If Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with Nagaland’s woman MP, then why don’t they release the CCTV footage? Before pointing fingers at others, the BJP should introspect,” she said, adding, “BJP has no moral ground in speaking of women’s safety.”

Borthakur asserted that it was the Congress who spoke for women BJP leaders like Indrani Tahbildar and Jonali Nath. “They are just copying us. Since, we protested, they had to come out. Bhabesh Kalita’s party does not heed to Himanta Biswa Sarma. That is why, within 12 hours of his comments, they are out on the streets,” she said.

Find the press conference here

Press Addressed by APCC VP Pranatee Phukan ji & APMC President @borthakur_mira ji at Rajib Bhawan Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/e0S5VEyT0w — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) December 21, 2024

