Ranoj Pegu to Introduce Two Bills at Assam Assembly

At least two bills will be introduced at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Today is the seventh day of the Assam Legislative Assembly budget session where two bills related to education department will be introduced to the house.

Following a question and answer session at the assembly, a discussion on budget will be held.

The two bills that will be introduced at the assembly are the following:

The Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers Bill-2023

The Assam College Employees (Provincialization Amendment) Bill-2023

The two bills will be introduced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

On March 16, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the assembly.

Neog claimed that the budget has covered all socio-economic aspects focusing on overall welfare of the people and special importance was given to women.

Earlier in the day, the Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) had termed the budget for the financial year 2023-24 presented by the Assam government as a directionless budget.

Addressing a press conference by the party president Ripun Bora said that the budget was a tax-dependent budget and alleged that the budget would not be able to show the state a development path.