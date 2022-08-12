“Ready To Handle Any Situation”: Assam DGP On ULFA-I’s Call For Bandh On I-Day

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday said the state police is ready to handle any law and order situation created by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Independence Day.

Earlier, ULFA-I had declared Assam Bandh starting from August 14 midnight till 6pm of August 15.

In connection this, the DGP said, “Assam Police is not going to sit idle and we are ready for the day.”

Assam witnessed this situation earlier too however, this time people of the state are not going to accept it, he added.

Notably, ULFA-I led by Paresh Baruah, last year had decided not to boycott or call for a bandh on the occasion of Independence Day after 40 years.