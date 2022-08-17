After Twitter Fiasco, Elon Musk Wants To Buy Manchester United

After a failed bid to acquire Twitter left Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) in a legal battle, Elon Musk has now set his sights on buying English football club Manchester United.
Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party,” followed by “Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome.”
Since his tweet, United fans have been left buzzing, however, some have raised questions over his seriousness, which comes from him retracing on his resolve to acquire the social media platform.
With fans of the football club unhappy with the current American owner Glazer family over underperformance and lack of proper impetus in the past few years, they have called for the club to sold to prospective buyers.
In light of that, Musk’s tweet is garnering massive responses. A Twitter user commented, “Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish.”
Referring to Musk’s failed Twitter bid and the legal battle that ensued, another user took a dig at him pointing that out
“You don't want it man, trust me This man singed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due dilligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued,” the user wrote.
It may be noted that Elon Musk is fighting a legal battle with Twitter over a failed bid to acquire the company, which Twitter now wants to force through.
Both parties are heading to trial after Musk wanted to abandon his deal to buy Twitter over “misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site”.
On the other hand, Twitter is trying to force Musk into going through with the deal, accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.