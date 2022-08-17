After Twitter Fiasco, Elon Musk Wants To Buy Manchester United

Referring to Musk’s failed Twitter bid and the legal battle that ensued, another user took a dig at him pointing that out

“You don't want it man, trust me This man singed a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without doing any due dilligence then realized it was a bad deal. Backed out, and is being sued,” the user wrote.

It may be noted that Elon Musk is fighting a legal battle with Twitter over a failed bid to acquire the company, which Twitter now wants to force through.

Both parties are heading to trial after Musk wanted to abandon his deal to buy Twitter over “misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site”.

On the other hand, Twitter is trying to force Musk into going through with the deal, accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.