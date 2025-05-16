Advertisment
Renowned Singer Gayatri Hazarika Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Renowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passes away in Guwahati after battling illness for two years. She breathed her last at a private hospital last night.

Pratidin Time
Notable Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati, leaving the music fraternity and her admirers in deep mourning. She breathed her last late last night after a prolonged battle with a chronic illness.

According to sources close to the family, the veteran singer had been undergoing treatment for the past two years and was admitted to a private healthcare facility in the city as her condition deteriorated.

Gayatri Hazarika was widely respected for her melodious voice and significant contribution to Assamese music. Her untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the cultural landscape of the state.

Further details about her final rites are awaited.

