Research Papers Can Now Be Written In Regional Languages: Assam Governor

Researchers will be able to write research papers in regional languages from now, informed Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday.

Addressing the media at Raj Bhawan in the Kharguli hills area of Guwahati, the governor made several announcements regarding higher education.

He said, “Research papers can now be written in regional languages.”

Prof Mukhi also made important announcements on appointment of professors in central universities.