Research Papers Can Now Be Written In Regional Languages: Assam Governor

Researchers will be able to write research papers in regional languages from now, informed Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday.
Addressing the media at Raj Bhawan in the Kharguli hills area of Guwahati, the governor made several announcements regarding higher education.
He said, “Research papers can now be written in regional languages.”
Prof Mukhi also made important announcements on appointment of professors in central universities.
He said, “Universities will have to put up advertisements in national newspapers regarding recruitment of professors. Advertisements will have to be put up in at least four national newspapers.”
The governor also asked universities to ensure quality of education and infrastructure is at par with international standards.
Moreover, a panel will be constituted under the supervision of the Governor for the selection of the Vice-Chancellor of universities, added Prof Mukhi.