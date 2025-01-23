Retired Headmaster from Assam's Barpeta Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage

In a tragic incident, a Hajj pilgrim from Assam's Barpeta district passed away due to sudden illness, sources said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahim Uddin Ahmed. He was a retired headmaster of the Palhaji Higher Secondary School located in the Chenga assembly constituency of Barpeta.

As per sources, he was on a pilgrimage to Mecca to perform Hajj after retiring from his teaching career. However, after completing the rituals, Ahmed reportedly fell ill and lost his life.

The news of the demise of the former headmaster has deeply saddened the people of the region, with residents expressing their heartfelt condolences.