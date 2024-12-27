Subscribe

Operation "Praghat": One Anti-National Jehadi Arrested in Dhubri

Pratidin Time
In a significant breakthrough under the statewide anti-Jihadi operation “Praghat”, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, apprehended a wanted anti-national individual during a raid in Dhubri district’s Bilasipara on Friday morning.

The operation was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into STF PS Case No. 21/2024. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF team successfully raided the suspect’s residence, leading to the arrest of Shahinur Islam (36), a resident of Bandhabpara in Bilasipara.

During the operation, the team recovered several incriminating items, including a book titled Nuriliza (written in Urdu, containing 829 pages), a book titled Jana Wazib (written by Sheikh Nazibullah Hakkaniate, containing 47 pages), a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a passport and a mobile phone.

The STF has stated that all necessary legal and procedural formalities are being carried out and the seized materials are being examined as part of the investigation.

