Ripun Bora Slams Assam CM’s ‘Fake Proofs’ on Gaurav Gogoi

Senior Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora on Monday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary, while also launching a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged misinformation campaigns against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora described Nehru as the “Architect of Modern India” and said, “We observe this day every year with great respect. We pay homage to Pandit Nehru for his immense contributions to the nation and promise to carry forward his legacy.”

Shifting focus to current political developments, Bora criticised the Chief Minister for avoiding key questions raised during a recent press conference. “I asked 11 serious questions to the Chief Minister, but instead of responding, he diverted the issue to unrelated matters like the salary of Gaurav Gogoi’s wife,” Bora said.

He challenged the Chief Minister to answer just two of those questions. “If he can answer these two with evidence, I will surrender,” Bora declared.

The first question pertains to allegations made by the CM that Gaurav Gogoi secretly visited Pakistan on an invitation from the ISI. Bora questioned the credibility of such claims, pointing out that the photograph cited by the CM was taken on September 9, 2015, during a routine event at the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi. “The event was part of a regular lecture series and widely reported in the media at the time. Yet, the CM used that image, photoshopped it with a Pakistan embassy backdrop, and falsely claimed that Gogoi was providing fundamentalist training to students in Pakistan,” said Bora.

His second question concerned another image shared by the CM, where a photograph of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, originally taken inside the Indian Parliament, was allegedly edited to appear as if it was clicked at the Attari-Wagah border. “Why did the CM doctor this image and label it as ‘Gaurav Gogoi fleeing the country’? He must answer,” Bora demanded.

Defending Gogoi’s wife, Bora added, “If Gaurav Gogoi’s wife is working with an NGO that legally receives funding related to Pakistan, there is no wrongdoing. Even Ajit Doval’s son, or industrialists like Adani and Ambani, have legally conducted business in Pakistan. Patriotism should not be questioned when laws are being followed.”

Bora also questioned the timing and nature of the CM's allegations, especially in the backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. “A journalist asked why the CM suddenly chose to reveal such ‘proofs’ on September 10. The CM replied that investigations were still ongoing and more evidence was being collected. My question is, during a time of war, with Operation Sindoor underway, how is a state CM accessing intelligence about an individual’s alleged links to Pakistan? Which agency is giving him this information? He is just a state CM, not the Government of India,” Bora remarked.

Bora concluded by urging the Chief Minister to focus on genuine issues affecting the state rather than indulging in “fabricated diversions.”

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Backs Gaurav Gogoi, Urges United Opposition to Defeat BJP in 2026 Assam Polls