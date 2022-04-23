Ripun Bora to be president of TMC's Assam unit

The former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Ripun Bora was on Saturday announced as the president of the All India Trinamool Congress – Assam unit.

The veteran leader and a longtime Congress servant had left the party recently to join the Trinamool Congress on April 17. He had cited internal conflicts at every level in the grand old party.

His sudden move to quit the party had drawn a lot of criticism from other Congress leaders.

Bora had written in a letter addressed to the president of All India Congress Committee Sonia Gandhi, “Instead of fighting aggressively and unitedly to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leader of this grand old Congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest.”