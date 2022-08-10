Road Mishap in Assam’s Golaghat, one dead

A tanker on Wednesday met with an accident in Nambor in Golaghat district, Assam.

According to sources, the driver lost his control due to which the tanker turned turtle in the middle of National Highway.

The driver, identified as Ramesh Singh, died in the mishap.

The tanker was coming from Manipur towards Guwahati when the incident occurred.

Earlier, today (Wednesday), a four-wheeler met with an accident in Chapar. The incident occurred in National Highway 19.

The car registration was UP 65 BF 7034.

The driver, identified as Ajit Kumar from Bihar, died on spot.

Notably, the accident cases are in rise in Assam for the past few days.

Assam Government issued maximum speed limit guidelines on June 2, based on different categories of roads and classes of motor vehicles to prevent accident.

According to the government’s notification, the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat (non-transport category) is 100km/hour in four-lane divided carriageway, 80 km/hour in other roads and 60 km/hour in roads within municipal limits.