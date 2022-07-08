Royal Aawas Guwahati Bags Prestigious PMAY Award

Royal Aawas Guwahati on Friday received the prestigious PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) Award at an event in Delhi.

The award was given to Royal Aawas Guwahati, a unit of the Royal Group at the PMAY-EMPOWERING INDIA AWARDS 2022 event held in Delhi today.

The minister of state for housing and urban affairs, government of India handed the award to Royal Aawas Guwahati in the category of Best Affordable EWS/LIG Housing Project in Assam.