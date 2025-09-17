Rupahihat Panchayat in Turmoil: Alleged Forgery Sparks Heated Clash

Tensions erupted in the Koroiguri village panchayat of Chamaguri block following allegations of forgery in the selection of members for the Arunodoi scheme.

According to reports, Zahidul Islam, husband of the panchayat chairperson, allegedly assaulted a selection committee member and forcibly removed them from the office. He is also accused of attempting to destroy the Arunoday list.

The committee suspects widespread corruption in the Arunodoi scheme, with forged signatures of selection committee members being used. Residents further allege that Zahidul Islam has been flaunting authority, ignoring the Chief Minister’s directives, and engaging in autocratic and coercive practices within the panchayat.

The selection committee members reportedly discovered the forgery firsthand while visiting the office, raising serious concerns. They are demanding a proper investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

Committee members also claimed that deserving beneficiaries were being excluded from the Arunoday scheme while unqualified candidates were being included, raising questions about fairness and transparency in the process.

