Lakhimpur Villagers Allege BJP Leaders Pocket Arunodoi Funds

Residents of Sutimukh village in West Dhakuakhana Panchayat staged a protest against alleged corruption in the Arunodoi scheme, an initiative launched by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to empower dependent women by providing them with monthly financial assistance.

Villagers alleged that local BJP leaders, including Dhiren Das, Jogen Das, and Mohan Das, had demanded bribes ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 in exchange for facilitating payments under the scheme. Despite paying the demanded amounts, the women claimed they had not received the promised benefits.

One of the women involved in the protest said, “There are around 30 women who gave money to these leaders, expecting the scheme’s benefits. Instead, their daughters are receiving the assistance, even though they are not needy.”

Another woman, a widow, alleged, “I paid ₹1,500 to Dhiren Das but have never received any money under the Arunodoi scheme. Whenever the scheme forms are distributed, BJP leaders reportedly keep them for their family members, who later benefit from funds meant for needy women. When I asked Dhiren Das for my money, he refused to return it and has even threatened me.”

Hundreds of women gathered in Sutimukh to demand immediate action, urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that those misusing the scheme are held accountable and punished according to the law.

